Community calendar: week of June 6

Williams Yacht Club Regatta June 23

The Williams Yacht Club will host a regatta June 2 at Cataract Lake in Williams. The regatta will feature a remote control boat race, two kayak events, barbeque, and 50-50 drawing. The event is open to everyone. Bring your boat and be ready for fun. More information is available at (929) 607-3781.

Harvest America with Greg Laurie webcast June 10

On June 10 at 4 p.m. Calvary Chapel in Williams invites the public to join them for Harvest America with Greg Laurie. The event takes place at Calvary Chapel, 106 S. Ninth Street Suite E in Williams. This is a live national webcast from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Light refreshments and nursery will be provided.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests and/or for those in need of a minister. The phone line is for calls only as texting service is not available. All calls will be confidential. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.



Youth art workshop June 8

Williams Alliance for the Arts is sponsoring a free workshop for youth to continue working on the mural that was started last year at Wild West Junction.

Students will work with professional artist George Dorado Blanco June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to draw and cut Southwest stencils, which will be used to airbrush paint the mural the next evening during Williams Second Saturday ArtWalk. All supplies and lunch will be provided.

This supervised activity will take place on June 8 at Williams Alliance for the Arts office at 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190 — in the back of the Canyon Vista Office building, and the evening of June 9 at Wild West Junction. Reservations are required. More information is available at (928) 351-7665.

Pickle Ball Sundays a Williams Elementary

Pickle Ball takes place on Sundays from 1-3 p.m. at Williams Elementary School. Everyone is invited to participate in this free event. Play takes place both inside and outside. Come prepared for both (hat, sunscreen, water etc). The event is free and equipment is provided. No experience is necessary. Pickle Ball is a cross between tennis and ping pong. It is a fun, easy game perfect for adults and active seniors. More information is available from Kerry-Lynn at (602) 818-6559.

Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo June 15-17

The 40th annual Cowpuncher’s Reunion Rodeo is coming June 15-17 at the Williams Rodeo grounds. There will be performances daily at 1 p.m. There is a $5 gate admission with 10 and under free. There is a barn dance June 15 and 16 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Brianna Payne Band will be playing. More information is available at (602) 510-4940.

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown goods, such as home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Williams monthly Star Party June 22

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in Williams. The party takes place in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Bingo at St. Johns Church June 14 and 28

The Williams VFW Post and St. Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts Bingo on June 14 and 28 at St. Johns Church in Walker Hall, 202 West Grant Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Eighteen years and older are invited to attend. Food and drinks will be available for sale with a $5 dinner special each night.

Summer camp accepting applications

Up with People Junior, a performing arts summer camp program for children ages 8-12, is coming to Flagstaff in 2018. The one-week, co-ed, day camp affiliated with the Museum of Northern Arizona will run July 16-20 at MNA’s Discovery Center (3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.) . The Kiwanis Club of Williams is sponsoring two children from Williams to attend the camp for free. Transportation can be arranged. More information is available from Maya Caldwell, student services director at Williams Elementary-Middle School for a scholarship application. More information about Up with People Jr., is available from Site Director Michelle Galloway at flagstaff@upwithpeoplejr.org or online at www.UpwithPeopleJr.org. To register visit http://musnaz.org/summer-camps.

Lions Club calendars now available

For over 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year our local Club, the Williams Lions Club, is celebrating the 51st issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar. Contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166 to get yours today. Calendars will also be available from Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place at 117 West Route 66. The cost is $10 each.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

