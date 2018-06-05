Taking a swing: Williams softball places second at Tournament of Champions

The best teams from each city in District 10 converged in Williams for the Tournament of Champions June 2. The Williams Scrappers beat Verde Valley 18-1, but fell to Prescott Valley 12-11 in the championship game.
The best teams from each city in District 10 converged in Williams for the Tournament of Champions June 2. The Williams Scrappers beat Verde Valley 18-1, but fell to Prescott Valley 12-11 in the championship game.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.