Taking a swing: Williams softball places second at Tournament of Champions

Kai Mortensen pitches during the TOC championship game with Prescott Valley June 2. Williams lost 12-11. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: June 5, 2018 2:49 p.m.

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Lily Vazquez looks to steal home.

    The best teams from each city in District 10 converged in Williams for the Tournament of Champions June 2. The Williams Scrappers beat Verde Valley 18-1, but fell to Prescott Valley 12-11 in the championship game.

