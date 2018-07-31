Williams police assist DPS with stolen vehicle, search

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Police Department assisted Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers with a stolen vehicle pursuit on I-40 that ended in Williams July 27.

According to Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon, Williams officers responded to the Country Club Estates area of Williams to assist with a search for two subjects who reportedly bailed out of the stolen vehicle.

“That was all DPS, all we did was assist with the search out in the golf course,” Nixon said.

Residents reported seeing numerous police cars and a DPS helicopter cover the area for several hours that evening.

“We searched around the houses, it was 10:30-11:30 at night,” Nixon said. “There was no one outside. We had one call of someone who thought they saw someone on their porch. We checked the area and didn’t find anything.”

Nixon said officers helped search for about two hours with DPS officers before the search was suspended.

He said officers did not go door-to-door because the incident was not near residences and it was late at night.

“We didn’t want to create hysteria,” Nixon said.

Nixon said he believes DPS discontinued the search due to night fall and difficulties in searching in the forest.

“It’s so hard to find someone in the forest anyway, there are so many places to hide,” he said.

Nixon said officers did not believe the suspects were still in the community.

“We never saw them again.”

Nixon said the police department did receive a report of stolen bicycles on Burning Tree Drive July 29 but officers were unable to determine if the theft was related to the incident.

“I don’t believe there’s a danger to the community,” Nixon said. “I-40 is here, you’re going to get more than one of those. It’s just the way it works.”