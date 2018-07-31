Williams 911: week of August 1

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Franklin Avenue;
• Officers conducted welfare check on 3rd Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted DPS with pursuit of stolen vehicle that wrecked near golf course. Suspects ran from officers were not found after a search;
• Officers took a report of subjects breaking into shed on Burning Tree Drive and stealing bikes, tied to pursuit of stolen vehicle listed above;
• Officers responded to a local hotel regarding a man not paying for room. Subject paid for room;
• Officers responded to a local hotel regarding a credit card charge;
• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Edison Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took a report of criminal damage to a rental vehicle but location was undetermined;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local bar. No charges were pressed and subject trespassed from property;
• Officers assisted DPS on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers assisted Fire Dept. looking for fire on 7th Street. No fire found;
• Officers responded to a missing juvenile who didn’t show up to football practice. Subject found at skate park;
• Officers arrested a man for a warrant on Cataract Road;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 1st Street;
• Officers took a report of check fraud at a local business;
• Officers responded to a man with an AR-15 on golf course. Subject was exterminator getting rid of ground hogs;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to unattended vehicle on Garland Prairie Road;
• Officers assisted DPS with a non-injury accident on I-40;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 10th Street;
• Officers responded to a fire on Franklin Avenue. Man burning trash put it out upon request;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on 11th Street;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Route 66 at Bearizona;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Pine Road;
• Officers took a theft report on Grant Avenue;
• Officers took a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on Route 66. Incident occurred in other jurisdiction;
• Officers responded to Love’s regarding a purse that was left with marijuana in it. Owner was found and arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on Meade Avenue. Verbal argument between vacation rental owner and renter, parties were separated;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on Route 66; Man trespassed when contacted;
• Officers took a criminal damage report on 1st Street;
• Officers took report of a lost passport from tourist;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 3rd Street;
• Officers responded to prowler on Edison Avenue, nothing was found;
• Officers responded to trespass on 7th Street;
• Officers arrested a woman for driving with a suspended license on 9th Street. Driver was cited and released;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on 5th Street and Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;
• Officers took report of dog bite on 7thStreet. Incident turned over to ACO;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 9th Street;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on Oak Avenue, incorrigible juvenile issue;
• Officers responded to trespass on 2nd Street;
• Officers responded to a theft at a local business. Owner had recovered property and taken money from suspect;
• Officers responded to a man sleeping on a bench in the 300 block of Route 66. Intoxicated subject removed;
• Officers arrested a woman for fictitious plates and driving with a suspended license on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to a domestic dispute at Kaibab Lake. Suspect was gone upon arrival;
• Officers conducted a welfare check at RV park;
• Officers took a report of an assault that occurred at local bar. Incident is under investigation;
• Officers responded to a man down in the parking lot of a local hotel. Minor was found intoxicated and transported by Life Line. A juvenile referral was sent in for minor consumption;
• Officers took in found property at Safeway;
• Officers responded to accidental discharge of a weapon at local RV park;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 1st Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Edison Avenue;
• Officers conducted a public assistance on South Road;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on South Road;
• Officers responded to an intoxicated woman with beer in hand on Route 66. Subject was not found;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Wells Fargo Drive;
• Officers took a theft report at Safeway;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel. An intoxicated man fell on wife’s leg, breaking it. She was transported to FMC by Life Line, no crime occurred;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to Love’s regarding an intoxicated subject driving. Subject was gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local restaurant. Subject trespassed from property;
• Officers arrested a man for driving with a suspended license on 5th Street;
• Officers responded to a man being rough with kids at Cataract Park. Subject was gone upon arrival;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66. Owner came to PD and picked up property;
• Officers responded to a man having seizures at a local hotel with no pulse. The subject passed away and a death investigation underway;
Officers issued 20 citations and gave out 53 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.