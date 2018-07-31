Williams 911: week of August 1

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on 3rd Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted DPS with pursuit of stolen vehicle that wrecked near golf course. Suspects ran from officers were not found after a search;

• Officers took a report of subjects breaking into shed on Burning Tree Drive and stealing bikes, tied to pursuit of stolen vehicle listed above;

• Officers responded to a local hotel regarding a man not paying for room. Subject paid for room;

• Officers responded to a local hotel regarding a credit card charge;

• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took a report of criminal damage to a rental vehicle but location was undetermined;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local bar. No charges were pressed and subject trespassed from property;

• Officers assisted DPS on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Fire Dept. looking for fire on 7th Street. No fire found;

• Officers responded to a missing juvenile who didn’t show up to football practice. Subject found at skate park;

• Officers arrested a man for a warrant on Cataract Road;

• Officers assisted Life Line on 1st Street;

• Officers took a report of check fraud at a local business;

• Officers responded to a man with an AR-15 on golf course. Subject was exterminator getting rid of ground hogs;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to unattended vehicle on Garland Prairie Road;

• Officers assisted DPS with a non-injury accident on I-40;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Life Line on 10th Street;

• Officers responded to a fire on Franklin Avenue. Man burning trash put it out upon request;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on 11th Street;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Route 66 at Bearizona;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Pine Road;

• Officers took a theft report on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on Route 66. Incident occurred in other jurisdiction;

• Officers responded to Love’s regarding a purse that was left with marijuana in it. Owner was found and arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Meade Avenue. Verbal argument between vacation rental owner and renter, parties were separated;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Route 66; Man trespassed when contacted;

• Officers took a criminal damage report on 1st Street;

• Officers took report of a lost passport from tourist;

• Officers assisted Life Line on 3rd Street;

• Officers responded to prowler on Edison Avenue, nothing was found;

• Officers responded to trespass on 7th Street;

• Officers arrested a woman for driving with a suspended license on 9th Street. Driver was cited and released;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on 5th Street and Route 66;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;

• Officers took report of dog bite on 7thStreet. Incident turned over to ACO;

• Officers assisted Life Line on 9th Street;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Oak Avenue, incorrigible juvenile issue;

• Officers responded to trespass on 2nd Street;

• Officers responded to a theft at a local business. Owner had recovered property and taken money from suspect;

• Officers responded to a man sleeping on a bench in the 300 block of Route 66. Intoxicated subject removed;

• Officers arrested a woman for fictitious plates and driving with a suspended license on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to a domestic dispute at Kaibab Lake. Suspect was gone upon arrival;

• Officers conducted a welfare check at RV park;

• Officers took a report of an assault that occurred at local bar. Incident is under investigation;

• Officers responded to a man down in the parking lot of a local hotel. Minor was found intoxicated and transported by Life Line. A juvenile referral was sent in for minor consumption;

• Officers took in found property at Safeway;

• Officers responded to accidental discharge of a weapon at local RV park;

• Officers assisted Life Line on 1st Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Edison Avenue;

• Officers conducted a public assistance on South Road;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on South Road;

• Officers responded to an intoxicated woman with beer in hand on Route 66. Subject was not found;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Wells Fargo Drive;

• Officers took a theft report at Safeway;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel. An intoxicated man fell on wife’s leg, breaking it. She was transported to FMC by Life Line, no crime occurred;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to Love’s regarding an intoxicated subject driving. Subject was gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local restaurant. Subject trespassed from property;

• Officers arrested a man for driving with a suspended license on 5th Street;

• Officers responded to a man being rough with kids at Cataract Park. Subject was gone upon arrival;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66. Owner came to PD and picked up property;

• Officers responded to a man having seizures at a local hotel with no pulse. The subject passed away and a death investigation underway;

Officers issued 20 citations and gave out 53 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;