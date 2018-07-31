Sitgreaves fire at 40 acres

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Thunderstorm outflows with shifting wind patterns are fanning flames and influencing growth on the Bald Fire located on Sitgreaves Mountain on the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

The lightning caused fire started July 22 on the south slope of the mountain southwest of Spring Valley.

Officials have been monitoring the Bald Fire for just over a week and will continue to watch fire behavior using aircraft and from vantage points on the ground below. The Bald Fire is now 40 acres in size and continues to burn within the 2014 Sitgreaves fire scar about halfway up the south slope. Because there are less control risks associated with this fire, managers are airing on the side of safety by limiting exposure keeping fire personnel off the steep terrain. Growth will likely continue as weather allows.

A type 6 engine and various aircraft are monitoring the fire.

Smoke will continue to be visible from a wide area around the mountain and could occasionally impact the communities of Spring Valley, Pittman Valley, Parks and the Interstate 40 corridor. Motorists are asked to always use caution whenever driving near the vicinity of a fire.

Information provided by Kaibab Nationbal Forest.