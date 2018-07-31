Paredes receives Heart in Hand award for dedication to Williams' senior citizens

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Ten community advocates from across the state received the 2018 Heart in Hand Award from the Arizona Community Action Association (ACAA) July 19-20 in Scottsdale, including Dolores Paredes.

Paredes was recognized for her 20 years of service with Coconino County. Paredes, who serves in the Williams Senior Center, has prepared and served more than 85,000 meals to seniors and the disabled. In 2014, she became program coordinator for the Williams Senior Nutrition Program and was responsible for the daily operations at the Bill Williams Senior Center. Paredes was recognized as a community leader and for the time she has spent investing in relationships with those she assists and the volunteers who help her.

"With a heart of gold and a willingness to do whatever it takes to get things done in her community, Dolores is truly an inspiration," a statement released by ACAA said.

Every years ACAA recognizes individuals for their individual and collective efforts in the battle against poverty.

ACAA promotes economic self-sufficiency for low-income people through collaborations with ACAA's agencies to develop solutions to poverty through public-private partnerships, research and interagency cooperation.

