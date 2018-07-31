Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs: August 3-4

Kaibab Forest Interpretive Programs invites everyone to visit local campgrounds and enjoy one of our programs.

Dogtown Lake:

Aug. 4, 7 p.m. — "Northern Arizona Monsoons." Learn about the dynamics of cloud formation and heavy precipitation, and the resulting effects at ground level.

Kaibab Lake:

August 3, 7:30 p.m. – Movie night: "Taking Earth's Temperature: Delving Into Climates Past"

Join adventurous scientists from Northern Arizona University as they journey to Alaska and beyond to discover whether the Earth has a fever - and what it means for all of us. This 58-minute long movie is appropriate for ages 12 and up. Bring a chair if you do not want to sit on the amphitheatre bench. Popcorn provided.

August 4, 7 p.m. – Evening walk: enjoy a leisurely walk along the lakeshore with a naturalist. Please wear appropriate footwear and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

White Horse Lake:

Aug. 4, 10 a.m. – Nature Walk (45 minutes) Explore the worlds of water and forest of White Horse. All ages welcome.

All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org.