Community calendar: week of August 1

Camp Civitan benefit Aug. 25

The Williams Yacht Club and Camp Civitan are hosting a benfit mini golf/disc golf tournament Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Camp Civitan, 5008 N. Civitan Road, Williams.

Proceeds will go toward building a disc golf course at Camp Civitan.

There will be a $20 entry per person with random draw teams. Children under 12 can play with a parent ($35). A hole-in-one contest will be held with a sit on top kayak for the winner. This is a non-alcohol event. Early registration is available at the Sultana Bar. More information is available from George at (928) 607-3781.

Christmas Tree Committee meeting Aug. 14

The Christmas Tree Committee is meeting Aug.14 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion. Everyone is invited to attend. The committee will cover parade ideas, tree lighting ideas, music, announcing, school involvement and other topics.

Williams star party Aug. 17

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host its monthly Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects. The event is free and open to the public.

Canyon Field School seeking applicants

With the help of a $276,000 grant from the Arizona Public Service Foundation (APS), the National Park Service (NPS) was able to relaunch the Canyon Field School to provide children from across the state with hands-on STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning opportunities.

Canyon Field School is looking for applicants for the program.

In late June eight middle school students took part in the first camp after a two-year hiatus. The campers took part in activities like telescope viewing of the night sky, behind-the-scenes experiences such as a tour of the historic Kolb Studio, fossil bed exploration and practical mentoring in photography. More information about the Canyon Field School can be found by contacting the camp program manager, Ally Amavisca at (866) 471-4435.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf af an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Firewood for sale

High School students involved with the Future Loggers of Williams are selling a variety of cut and stacked firewood. More information is available at (928) 699-1508/

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown goods, such as home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Parks Community Garden

The Parks Community Garden is open for the summer. Fresh honey, vegetables, salsa and other homemade goods will be available. It is open 9 a.m. to to noon near the Parks General Store on Spring Valley Road.

Second Saturday Art Walk

The Second Saturday Art Walk in Williams meets every second Saturday of the month from May through October, 6-9 p.m. The event includes free food, wine, live demos and music. More information is available at The Gallery in Williams at 145 W. Route 66 or by phone at 928-635-3006 or visit www.thegalleryinwilliams.com.

Art Walk in Williams 2018 dates: Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov/government for meeting agendas.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.



