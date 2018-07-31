Beginning of school year can often reveal child abuse, neglect

The end of summer and the start of a new school year is an exciting time for most children. But for some, the beginning of school could reveal a dark secret when signs of abuse and neglect these children have suffered over the summer are noticed by teachers, staff and other parents.

“Because children are subject to less adult supervision over the summer, it’s not uncommon for reports of suspected abuse and neglect to spike at the start of the school year,” said Amber Martin, CASA of Coconino County program coordinator.

Many of the children who are confirmed as victims are removed from their homes and placed into foster care—often far from their friends, families and schools. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers are specially screened and trained to speak up for abused and neglected children who, through no fault of their own, end up in the foster care system.

“Being uprooted from their homes and families is scary for these children. We at CASA of Coconino County want to make sure that they do not get lost in the overburdened foster care system,” Martin said. “For that reason, we need more people in our community to speak up and make sure these children’s voices are heard. We want to help ensure that their stay in foster care is as short as possible and that they are placed in safe, loving homes quickly so they can begin to heal.”

There are nearly 15,000 children in the child protection system in Arizona, and only 1,100 CASA volunteers to advocate for their best interests.

“Too many children are forced to go through the chaos of moving through the child protection system alone,” Martin said. “CASA of Coconino County needs more volunteers to step up and be a voice for children who desperately need them.”

This school year, become a CASA advocate and help children in need find safe, permanent homes. More information is available by visiting CASAofCoconinoCounty.org or calling Amber Martin at (928) 226-5420 or email her at ammartin@courts.az.gov.





