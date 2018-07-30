Obituary: Shirley Green Bates

Shirley Green Bates, 75, a loving wife, mother and grand-mother passed away peacefully on July 28, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona.

Shirley is survived by Marvin, her husband of 56 years, her children, Jeffrey, Brian and Krista, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Shirley was born on September 22, 1942 in Cedar City, Utah, to parents Sherman and Ora Green.

Shirley graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in education. She worked many years as a teacher, bookkeeper and office manager. She also served on the school board for the Williams School District.

Her greatest joy was her role as wife and mother. She selflessly dedicated her life to serving her family and others at church and in the community. She had strong moral character and always adhered to her beliefs. She worked diligently in all she pursued. She inspired others to pursue excellence and sought to uplift those around her.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. August 11, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel located at 3530 W. Magee, Tucson, AZ 85741. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m.