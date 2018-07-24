Timberline Dental offers new low-income dental options

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Low income residents of Coconino County now have more options for dental care.

Timberline Dental Clinic in Williams is the area’s exclusive provider for several new services for low income patients.



After proof of income eligibility is obtained, the patient receives a voucher which is good for x-rays, an exam, cleaning, fluoride treatment, extractions, certain fillings and pain-relief therapies.

Unlike with Medicaid, there is no waiting for approval from a state office; patients can be approved the same day at the Timberline Dental office.

“Arizona has very little Medicaid dental coverage for low income adults,” said Dr. Dawn Tilts of Timberline Dental. “It only really covers a single x-ray and usually an extraction for patients in pain. In addition, every single proposed treatment has to first go through a lengthy pre-authorization process with a government office before we are approved to do treatment. This leaves patients often waiting weeks to be seen, with only limited options for treatment (extraction).”

According to the Coconino County Public Health Services District, the Preventive and Emergent Care Voucher Program is designed to assist adults in obtaining preventive dental care. The program is open to income qualified adults who either have no insurance or are on Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

If approved, vouchers will be issued at the time of application.

Emergent Care Vouchers may also be issued to assist adults in obtaining care for dental emergencies. The program provides vouchers, which are like money, to be used at participating dental offices throughout Coconino County. The program is also open to income qualified adults who either have not insurance, or who are on AHCCCS.

More information can be found by calling Timberline Dental Clinic at (928) 856-2100 or visiting 401 W. Railroad Avenue in Williams.

Tips for Better Dental Health

Follow these tips for better dental health:

Even if you are not experiencing pain or discomfort, it is recommended that you visit your dentist every six months for a check-up and cleaning.

Bring your child for a check-up six months after the first baby tooth appears. It is good to begin good oral hygiene habits at home. Talk to your dentist or hygienist.

Do not allow your infant to use the feeding bottle as a pacifier, unless it contains only water.

Wipe your baby’s gums daily with a clean warm damp washcloth.

Brush your teeth at least two times a day using a toothpaste with fluoride.

Floss at least once a day.

Avoiding snacking frequently in between meals on snacks such as sodas, juices, and candy.

Choose healthy snacks such as fruits, vegetables, and popcorn.

Wear a mouth guard when playing sports.

Wear a night guard at bedtime if you grind your teeth during your sleep.