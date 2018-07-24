Santana awarded Elks Lodge scholarship

Williams High School graduate Alexis Santana was awarded a $500 scholarship from Needles Elks Lodge #1608 May 1, following her graduation from Williams High School. Alexis will be attending the University of Arizona in Phoenix this fall.
