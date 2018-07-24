Regional calendar: Week of July 25

Arborteum flower walk July 28

The knowledgeable Arboretum at Flagstaff staff is hosting a summer Saturday morning walk to explore all the colorful varieties of native Northern Arizona wildflowers.

The tour begins at 9:30 a.m. – bring water, a camera and comfortable walking shoes.

Arborteum bird walk July 30

Join members of the local Audubon Society on a morning bird walk through the Arboretum at Flagstaff gardens. More than 130 species of birds have been sighted. The tour begins at 7:30 a.m.–bring water, a camera and comfortable walking shoes.

Basic Archery Clinic Aug. 11 and Sept. 2

Fort Tuthill County Park is hosting Basic Archery Clincis Aug. 11 and Sept. 2 in Flagstaff.

Participants will learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer.

No previous archery experience necessary. Cost is $22 for adults/$14 for youth. Program begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Summer Figure Drawing Sessions through Aug 27

Artists may draw from a live model in the main gallery at the Coconino Center for the Arts June 11 - Aug. 27 from 6 - 9 p.m. This opportunity is for those artists who would like to draw or create using the model as inspiration but do not wish to have instruction. For Arts Council Members, all 12 sessions are $175, 4 sessions are $65, and per session is $18.