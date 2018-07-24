Obituary: Edith (Edie) May Matthews

Edith (Edie) May Matthews was born in Niles, MI on August 2, 1939. She entered into eternal rest with the Lord on July 12, 2018 in Williams, Arizona. She had been a resident of Williams for 10 years.

Edie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dr. John I. Matthews, two sons, Jim Jensen of Williams and Randal Jensen of La Coste, Texas; and two step-daughters, Patricia Matthews and Pamela Matthews, both of Fresno, California. In addition, she leaves four siblings, Dr. John Biddle, Edna Castleman, Jane Malcomb and Albert Biddle, all from Indiana.

Edie graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from the University of Tennessee in 1983. She was a certified teacher of business subjects and taught in adult education at a technical community college.

Edie was well-known in Williams for her extraordinary art-quilting skill, her warm personality and gift for helping people. She was very active at the First Baptist Church of Williams and was well known for her monthly gift of a quilt to the church’s Handmaidens ladies group.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. A light lunch is to follow.

Those wishing to do so may contribute to a memorial fund to support the Young Life ministries here in Williams. Donations can be made online at www.giving.younglife.org/williamsyounglife or sent directly to Williams Young Life at 1450 Perkinsville Rd. Williams, Arizona 86046.