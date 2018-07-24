Letter to the editor: Blood donors needed

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, summer is one of the most challenging times to collect blood, however the need increases with additional vehicular accidents on our roadways. There are always hospital patients in our community that rely on lifesaving blood every day to survive traumatic injuries, emergency situations, recover from cancer treatments, endure childbirth complications and more.

Traditionally, the summer is a very challenging time to collect blood because of many reasons, including:

• High schools and colleges — the site of numerous blood drives during the school year — are on break.

• Higher rates of donor deferrals due to the effects of traveling.

• Regular blood donors are unavailable on vacations.

Blood donors help children like 7-year-old Flagstaff resident Avari, who needs a blood transfusion every month because of a rare blood disorder, Diamond Blackfan Anemia. Because her body cannot produce its own red blood cells, Avari recently had her 72nd blood transfusion. Avari relies on the kindness of strangers to keep her alive.

United Blood Services of Arizona

Editors note: A community blood drive will take place Aug. 2 at Safeway in Williams from 2-6 p.m. To make an appointment, call 1-877-UBS-HERO (827-4376) or visit www.BloodHero.com (Sponsor Code: Williams).