Kaibab Forest interpretive programs: Week of July 25

Kaibab Forest Campground
interpretive programs:
Kaibab Forest Interpretive Programs invites everyone to celebrate the Fourth of July at one of our programs.
Dogtown Lake: July 28, 3 p.m. — Smokey Bear Birthday Party.
*Meet in the Day Use Area Picnic Ramada
Kaibab Lake: July 27, 6:30 p.m. — Smokey Bear Birthday Party.Celebrate Smokey Bear's 74th birthday, which is coming up in August. Hear the story of Smokey Bear and his fire safety message, and learn about the habits and habitats of bears.
July 28, 7 p.m. — "How Do Birds Fly?" Learn how birds take flight, glide, or hover. Understand how air patterns and a bird's body design allow them to do what we all admire about them — fly.
White Horse Lake: Saturday, July 28, 10:00AM - Smokey Bear Birthday Party. Learn the story of Smokey Bear and enjoy cake to celebrate Smokey's birthday.
All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org.
