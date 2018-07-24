First responders can receive free cardiac screenings

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — First responders play a critical role in our communities. They keep us safe, help when we most need it, and provide life-saving services to us all. It is in these high-stress jobs and situations that our police, firefighters and medics operate each day, but this leaves them at a higher risk of illness, most notably heart disease.

Shadows Foundation, a Flagstaff-based non-profit is combating heart disease head-on with free cardiac screenings for these everyday heroes.

Through the Shadows Foundation Hearts Worth Saving program, first responders in Northern Arizona have access to life-saving cardiac screenings year-round since 2012 thanks to on-going donations from APS, Flagstaff Subaru and private donors. This advanced screening can detect heart conditions which may not show up during annual physicals and other mandatory health and fitness tests. Since its inception, more than 350 first responders have been screened and the program is expanding further into the Verde Valley and Prescott Valley regions.

The genesis of the program came when Patrick Burns of Summit Fire Department, a 43 year-old, physically fit firefighter had a heart attack while jogging. He had just passed his firefighters physical and stress test, but what those tests did not reveal was his family’s history of heart disease. Thanks to quick action by fellow emergency medical personnel to get Burns to Flagstaff Medical Center, his story ended positively.

Upon recovery, Burns connected with Shadows Foundation founder Vicki Burton-Taunton to develop the Hearts Worth Saving program and became a staunch advocate for cardiac screenings.

The screening is facilitated through Boston Heart Diagnostics but administered locally by Dr. Wani at Mountain Heart clinic in Flagstaff and Jason Wesley, MD at Verde Valley Medical Center. The cost per screening is $200 and with additional funding, Burton looks forward to expansion of this program to Verde Valley and Prescott.

More information on Shadows Foundation and its assistance programs, or to sign up for a heart screening is available at www.shadowsfoundation.org/heartsworthsaving.

Information provided by the Shadows Foundation.