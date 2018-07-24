Dog days: Flagstaff Kennel Club hosts show at Cureton Park

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
Competitors gathered at Cureton Park July 21-22 for the 25th annual Flagstaff Kennel Club Dog Show sponsored by the American Kennel Club. Admission was free with more than 1,000 registered dogs participating from all over the United States.
