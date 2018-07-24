Community calendar: Week of July 25

Christmas Tree Committee meeting Aug. 14

The Christmas Tree Committee is meeting Aug.14 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion. Everyone is invited to attend. The committee will cover parade ideas, tree lighting ideas, music, announcing, school involvement and other topics.

Firewood for sale

High School students involved with the Future Loggers of Williams are selling a variety of cut and stacked firewood. Anyone interested in filling their woodboxes and keeping these students away from video games can call (928) 699-1508 for more information or to place an order.

Gun Show July 28-29

Arizona Collectibles and Firearms is hosting a Gun Show July 28-29 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds. Admission is $7 or $10 for a two day pass. Guns will be available to buy, sell and trade and will feature antique and modern firearms, ammo, knives and more. More information is available from Dennis at (928) 310-8544.

Community Bingo July 26

The Williams VFW Post and St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church is hosting Bingo July 26 at St. John's Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years of age to enter. Food and drinks will be available for purchase with a $5 dinner special.

Mini Golf and Disc Golf tournament fundraiser Aug. 25

The Williams Yacht Club is looking for sponsors for a mini-golf and disc-golf tournament fundraiser coming Aug. 25.

The golf tournament benefits the building of a nine hole disc golf course for special needs campers at Camp Civitan in Williams.

The group is seeking sponsorships of $100 to sponsor a hole.

Williams Yacht Club is also seeking new members.

For more information on joining the yacht club. or to sponsor the golf tournament contact George Garcia at (928) 607-3781.

Canyon School seeking applicants

With the help of a $276,000 grant from the Arizona Public Service Foundation (APS), the National Park Service (NPS) was able to relaunch the Canyon Field School to provide children from across the state with hands-on STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning opportunities.

Canyon Field School is looking for applicants for the program.

In late June eight middle school students took part in the first camp after a two-year hiatus. The campers took part in activities like telescope viewing of the night sky, behind-the-scenes experiences such as a tour of the historic Kolb Studio, fossil bed exploration and practical mentoring in photography. More information about the Canyon Field School can be found by contacting the camp program manager, Ally Amavisca at (866) 471-4435.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Head Start accepting applications

Williams Head Start is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Three options are available for children - preschool for ages 3-5 years in a classroom setting, home-base serves children 3-5 years at home, and early head start serves pregnant women and children zero-3 years at home. More information available at (928) 635-4273.

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown goods, such as home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Parks Community Garden

The Parks Community Garden is open for the summer. Fresh honey, vegetables, salsa and other homemade goods will be available. It is open 9 a.m. to to noon near the Parks General Store on Spring Valley Road.

Second Saturday Art Walk

The Second Saturday Art Walk in Williams meets every second Saturday of the month from May through October, 6-9 p.m. The event includes free food, wine, live demos and music. More information is available at The Gallery in Williams at 145 W. Route 66 or by phone at 928-635-3006 or visit www.thegalleryinwilliams.com.