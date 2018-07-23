Kaibab Forest to manage two lightning caused fires

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Continuing monsoonal moisture has allowed fire officials on the Kaibab National Forest to consider two new lightning caused wildfires on the Tusayan Ranger District for the potential of benefiting forest health objectives and community protection.

The Rain Fire located approximately one mile east of the Grand Canyon Airport is currently 2.5 acres in size and is burning slowly in pine needles on the ground. The Gallo Fire, approximately four miles northeast of Red Butte is one tenth of an acre in size and is burning in a single dead pine snag which is also nestled in a ponderosa pine type. Both areas have been receiving moisture but are receptive to low intensity ground fire at this time.

As with other naturally started wildfires, the intent is to allow them to burn as they would naturally over the landscape providing benefits to forest health. This also helps to reduce accumulations of dead debris thus creating better protection for forest resources and adjacent communities. However, rains can be heavy enough at times to dampen the forest causing these fires to eventually go out, as was the case with three other fires on the forest earlier this month that were being monitored for similar objectives.

Smoke may be visible at times from the town of Tusayan, Grand Canyon Airport, and Highway 64. Motorists are asked to be aware of fire personnel and vehicles and use caution when driving near the vicinity of these fires.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.