Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs: July 20-21

Kaibab Lake Campground

Friday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. - Movie Night - "Paso Por Aqui: El Morro National Monument." Enjoy the beautiful story of the various cultures who traveled to this New Mexico sandstone promontory and its life giving pool of water, leaving behind carved evidence of their passage. Popcorn provided.

Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m. - "Meteorology and Northern Arizona Monsoons": Learn about the dynamics of cloud formation and heavy precipitation, and the resulting effects at ground level.

Dogtown Lake Campground

Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m. - "Wonders of the Water World." Discover who and what lives in our lakes. Learn how to use a dichotomous key for aquatic macroinvertebrates. Wear shoes that can get muddy and wet!

White Horse Lake Campground

Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m. - Nature Walk (about 45 minutes). All ages are welcome. Observe and learn more about our forest. Please wear appropriate footwear.

Programs meet in the campground amphitheatres

Programs presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available at (928) 637-5312, or www.publiclands.org and www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab.