Habitat house dedication canceled

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The house dedication for the family of Michael and Morgan Richards on Saturday, July 21, at 10 a.m. has been canceled, according to a recent release by Habitat for Humanity.

The Williams' Habitat for Humanity said it is respectfully honoring that request and apologizes to anyone who was planning to attend this dedication.



"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We will contact you if an alternate date is selected," Williams Habitat coordinator Francis E. Mazza stated in an email.