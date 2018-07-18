Heavy rainfall, flooding in Schultz Flood Area causes Flagstaff road closures

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County has activated an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to coordinate emergency response operations due to heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding this afternoon in the Schultz Flood area.

County Public Works crews closed Brandis Way because of significant water over the roadway. Debris obstructed one of the culverts, diverting water and debris onto the road and rendering it impassable. Public Works crews are on scene and have begun assessment of the damage. Clean-up will commence as soon as it’s safe to enter.

Residents of Brandis Way will not be able to access their homes. The American Red Cross has set-up an evacuation center at Cromer Elementary at 7150 Silver Saddle Rd, Flagstaff.

Several other roads north of Copeland Lane have received flood damage and the County is monitoring that area as well. There is also a report of water in at least one home.

Public Works has a crew on scene and will begin assessment and clean-up of debris as soon as it is safe to enter.

A call center has been opened for people impacted by these closures at (928) 213-2990.