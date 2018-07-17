Williams 911: week of July 18

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers assisted Life Line on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local RV park;
• Officers responded to semi trucks parking in a no parking zone; Semi trucks were removed;
• Officers took in a found wallet on 7thStreet and returned it to owner;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person at a local hotel;
• Officers took a report of a private property accident at a local hotel;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on 4th Street and Route 66;
• Officers responded to an intoxicated man on Route 66. Subject was taken to his hotel room;
• Officers took a report of a hit and run accident at a local hotel;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at local restaurant and determined it was a civil matter;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Franklin Avenue and Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 3rd Street and Route 66;
• Officers investigated a death on Highland Meadows Drive and ruled it a suicide;
• Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Rodeo Road. Dispute was verbal only, parties were separated;
• Officers responded to pit bull running loose at a local RV park. Officers captured and took to pens;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Grant Avenue and Tabor Street;
• Officers responded to a domestic dispute on 3rd Street and arrested a man assault and disorderly conduct. A woman was also arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Officers responded to an alarm on 7th Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Edison Avenue;
• Officers took a juvenile home on Fulton Avenue who was caught in a downpour;
• Officers responded to a missing person on Rodeo Road. Subject was later found;
• Officers responded to a disturbance in Safeway parking lot. Subject trespassed from property;
• Officers responded to child abuse on Fulton Avenue. Case was turned over to a detective and is under investigation;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers conducted a public assistance call for a citizen on Golden Meadows Trail;
• Officers removed a camper across from Foote Work;
• Officers responded to a lightning strike behind Love’s. Referred to Forest Service;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;
• Officers responded to a suicidal subject on 11th Street. Subject was transported to FMC by Life Line;
• Officers took a report of road rage on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows Drive;
• Officers responded to an attempted suicide on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers responded to a one-vehicle, non-injury accident on Rodeo Road and Route 66. Driver was arrested for DUI and open container;
• Officers responded to an alarm on 9th Street;
• Officers responded to a domestic assault on 6th Street. Suspect was gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to loud music on 5th Street and Hancock Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Grant Avenue;
• Officers conducted a public assistance call on 9th Street;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on Sherman Avenue. Dispute was verbal only, parties were separated and
• Officers issued 10 citations and gave out 33 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;
