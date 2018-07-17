Softball makes mark at state

Williams 11-12 softball Allstars finished their season at the Little League State tournament last week in Flagstaff. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Williams 11-12 softball Allstars finished their season at the Little League State tournament last week in Flagstaff. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 17, 2018 12:02 p.m.

    • Williams 11-12 softball All-stars finished their season at the Little League State tournament last week in Flagstaff. The team beat Pinal Mountain but lost to Tucson Mountain and Mesa American.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.