Seligman man claims shooting of wife accidental

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — A Seligman man was arrested July 7, after allegedly shooting his wife in the shoulder.

At about 10:45 p.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies were dispatched to a family fight occurring on Antelope Drive in Seligman. A 52-year-old woman reported that her husband, 59-year-old David Konie, had shot her during an argument. She had been struck in the left shoulder.

Deputies, assisted by troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, arrived and Konie was taken into custody without incident. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas for treatment and the latest information indicates the gunshot wound was not life threatening.

Konie claims the shooting was accidental as he was only trying to scare his wife with the gun during a struggle. The firearm is a single action revolver requiring the hammer be pulled to the rear before firing.

Konie was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges of attempted second degree murder and assault with a weapon. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

The case is still under active investigation.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.