Outdoor events calendar update: July 18

Man vs. Machine cancelled for 2018
WILLIAMS — Grand Canyon Racing’s Man vs. Machine has been cancelled for 2018. Event organizers scrapped the event because of planned construciton on SR 64.
Pepsi-Cola Taylor House Century Ride July 21
FLAGSTAFF — Mountain bike ride to raise funds for the Taylor House. Riders can choose from four different rides between 30 and 95 miles — Century Ride, Painted Desert Ride, Sunset Crater Ride and Slayton Ranch Ride. Ride begins at 7 a.m. Check-in at Flagstaff Medical Center at 6 a.m. This ride is well supported by vehicles. More information and registration is at absoutebikes.net/event/2018-taylor-house-ride
Flagstaff Terrain Race July 21
FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course at Ft. Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff is having a terrain race July 21. Events include single or team races. Obstacles are designed so you can conquer them on your own but it’s nice to have a teammate help. Part of the difficulty is no map is posted until race day. Registration can be found at www.terrainracing.com/locations/flagstaff/
Machine Solutions 2k, 5k, 10k, run/walk Aug. 4
FLAGSTAFF — Machine Solutions of Flagstaff is hosting a 2k, 5k and 18k run/walk Aug. 4 to benefit the Children’s Health Center at Flagstaff Medical Center. Registration is at www.nahealthfoundation.org/participate/2018/machine-solutions-run
Mountain Man Run coming Sept. 3
WILLIAMS — The Lion’s Club Mountain Man Run is coming Sept. 3. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Babbitt-Polson stage behind the Williams Visitor Center. Runners can participate in 10K and 5K runs through downtown Williams. Winners receive coonskin caps and bragging rights.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.