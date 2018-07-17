Outdoor events calendar update: July 18

Man vs. Machine cancelled for 2018

WILLIAMS — Grand Canyon Racing’s Man vs. Machine has been cancelled for 2018. Event organizers scrapped the event because of planned construciton on SR 64.

Pepsi-Cola Taylor House Century Ride July 21

FLAGSTAFF — Mountain bike ride to raise funds for the Taylor House. Riders can choose from four different rides between 30 and 95 miles — Century Ride, Painted Desert Ride, Sunset Crater Ride and Slayton Ranch Ride. Ride begins at 7 a.m. Check-in at Flagstaff Medical Center at 6 a.m. This ride is well supported by vehicles. More information and registration is at absoutebikes.net/event/2018-taylor-house-ride

Flagstaff Terrain Race July 21

FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course at Ft. Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff is having a terrain race July 21. Events include single or team races. Obstacles are designed so you can conquer them on your own but it’s nice to have a teammate help. Part of the difficulty is no map is posted until race day. Registration can be found at www.terrainracing.com/locations/flagstaff/

Machine Solutions 2k, 5k, 10k, run/walk Aug. 4

FLAGSTAFF — Machine Solutions of Flagstaff is hosting a 2k, 5k and 18k run/walk Aug. 4 to benefit the Children’s Health Center at Flagstaff Medical Center. Registration is at www.nahealthfoundation.org/participate/2018/machine-solutions-run

Mountain Man Run coming Sept. 3

WILLIAMS — The Lion’s Club Mountain Man Run is coming Sept. 3. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Babbitt-Polson stage behind the Williams Visitor Center. Runners can participate in 10K and 5K runs through downtown Williams. Winners receive coonskin caps and bragging rights.