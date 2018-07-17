Need a job? Career fair coming Aug. 25

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Building Association is hosting a job fair Aug. 25.

The fair is free and open to the northern Arizona community. There will be companies from all industries at the event.

Candidates of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to attend. Companies will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resume and to dress professionally.

The event is sponsored by TCR Rooter and Plumbing Repair, Engrained, Builders First Source, Miramonte Homes, Preogressive Roofing and Twin Arrows Casino.

The event will be at the Flagstaff Mall at 4650 U.S. 89 in Flagstaff from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.