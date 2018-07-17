Injured hiker rescued from lava caves near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Nearly two-dozen firefighters and other emergency personnel rescued an injured hiker who couldn’t walk out of a mile-long cave in northern Arizona July 9.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said a 44-year-old Cordes Lakes man Monday suffered an ankle injury near the end of mile (1.6 kilometer)-long Lava River Cave, an underground tube that the Coconino National Forest’s website says was formed 700,000 years ago by molten rock from a volcanic vent in what is now Hart Prairie.
The Sheriff’s Office said 23 rescue personnel from three agencies were involved in the 3.5-hour operation, which was a challenge because of the cave’s darkness and rough terrain.
The hiker was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.
The cave is located 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) north of Flagstaff.
Comments
