Grand Canyon Brewery wins at Open Beer Championship

WILLIAMS, Ariz.— Grand Canyon Brewery was one of just two Arizona breweries to place at the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio July 9.

The local Williams brewery received a silver medal by placing second in the American Specialty Wheat category with its Expeditions Wheat beer.

Huss Brewing Company was the other Arizona brewery to place. Their Scottsdale Blond won in the Golden or Blonde Ale category.

Breweries from South Carolina to South Korea sent in more than 6,300 beers representing more than 110 different styles for the competition, according to the U.S. Open Beer Championship website. The competition is the only one to include beers from professional breweries and award-winning home-brewers, with judges from England, Canada and the United States.

Peticolas Brewing of Dallas, Texas was named Grand National Champion after winning three gold medals and two silver medals. Its gold-medal-winning beers included Black Curtain Imperial Stout, Great Scot! Scottish Ale and Velvet Hammer Imperial Red Ale.

This year, home brewer Randy Sauter from South Dakota won a silver medal for his Double IPA, while home brewer David Byer from North Carolina also won a silver for his American stout.

Judging in the U.S. Open Beer Championships is blind; the judges know only the categories (117 categories were judged at this year’s U.S. Open), but they do not know what beers they are tasting.

“This competition is significant because it accepts entries from breweries around the world and allows national winning homebrews to compete,” said Dow Scoggins, director of the U.S. Open Beer Championships. “Also, two college breweries took home medals at the U.S. Open. Niagara College won two golds and American Harvest Brewpub at Schoolcraft College brought home a gold and silver medal.”