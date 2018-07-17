Dedication: Perkins honored for service

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams and the Williams Volunteer Fire Department honored Jimmy and Kevin Perkins for their service to the community July 12.
Jimmy Perkins is leaving the fire department after serving for over six years. He is relocating.
"Jimmy has had a positive impact as he served the city for the past six-a-half years," said Williams Fire Chief Chase Pearson.
Pearson said Perkins attended numerous trainings during his time with the department, which included state and wildland certifications.
"He has used this knowledge to make a difference in the community and in the outcomes of emergency situations," Pearson said.
Perkins and his father, Kevin, who has served for the same amount of time, were each given a letter of recognition, a helmet shield with command numbers and a Williams Fire Department badge with command numbers.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.