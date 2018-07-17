Community calendar: week of July 18

Habitat for Humanity open house July 21

The Williams Habitat for Humanity is having an open house July 21 at 10 a.m. for its newest home. The Holiness Congregation is sponsoring a "food pounding" for the new occupants. Everyone is encourage to bring one item of food for the resdients new pantry. The open house wil be at 908 Hereford Ave.

Sherwood Forest Estates 2nd Annual Yard Sale

The public is invited to the Sherwood Forest Estates Second Annual Yard Sale. The event is July 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available at (928) 279-2620 or 405-919-4363.

Williams Monthly Star Party July 20

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host its monthly Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Mini Golf and Disc Golf tournament fundraiser Aug. 25

The Williams Yacht Club is looking for sponsors for a mini-golf and disc-golf tournament fundraiser coming Aug. 25.

The golf tournament benefits the building of a nine hole disc golf course for special needs campers at Camp Civitan in Williams.

The group is seeking sponsorships of $100 to sponsor a hole.

Williams Yacht Club is also seeking new members.

For more information on joining the yacht club. or to sponsor the golf tournament contact George Garcia at (928) 607-3781.

Canyon School seeking applicants

With the help of a $276,000 grant from the Arizona Public Service Foundation (APS), the National Park Service (NPS) was able to relaunch the Canyon Field School to provide children from across the state with hands-on STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning opportunities.

Canyon Field School is looking for applicants for the program.

In late June eight middle school students took part in the first camp after a two-year hiatus. The campers took part in activities like telescope viewing of the night sky, behind-the-scenes experiences such as a tour of the historic Kolb Studio, fossil bed exploration and practical mentoring in photography. More information about the Canyon Field School can be found by contacting the camp program manager, Ally Amavisca at (866) 471-4435.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf af an assigned child. They gather iformation for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Head Start accepting applications

Williams Head Start is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. Three options are available for children - preschool for ages 3-5 years in a classroom setting, home-base serves children 3-5 years at home, and early head start serves pregnant women and children 0-3 years at home. More information available at (928)635-4273.

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown goods, such as home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Parks Community Garden

The Parks Community Garden is open for the summer. Fresh honey, vegetables, salsa and other homemade goods will be available. It is open 9 a.m. to to noon near the Parks General Store on Spring Valley Road.

Second Saturday Art Walk

The Second Saturday Art Walk in Williams meets every second Saturday of the month from May through October, 6-9 p.m. The event includes free food, wine, live demos and music. More information is available at The Gallery in Williams at 145 W. Route 66 or by phone at 928-635-3006 or visit www.thegalleryinwilliams.com.

Art Walk in Williams 2018 dates: July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov/government for meeting agendas.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.

