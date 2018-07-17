California toddler dies in roll-over near Ash Fork

ASH FORK, Ariz. — A two-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash July 10 on Interstate-40 near Ash Fork.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a man was driving a Toyota Rav4 on westbound I-40 when the vehicle hydroplaned on wet pavement, lost control, struck an embankment and rolled over.

The toddler, Eva Luna from Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, her father, was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center. Four other passengers in the vehicle were uninjured. Luna was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.