Babbitt Ranches holds annual colt sale north of Flagstaff

The 2018 Babbitt Ranch Colt Sale was held at the Spiderweb Camp on the Babbitt Ranch July 14.

Around 26 colts were auctioned during the annual sale. Established in 1886, Babbitt Ranches stretches across 700,000 acres of private, federal and state land in northern Arizona. The ranch borders the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and neighbors the Navajo Nation to the east. The ranch runs around 8,000 head of grass-fed, open range hereford cattle.