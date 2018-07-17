AYSO players hit the field July 14

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Several Williams AYSO teams played teams from Flagstaff July 14 at Williams-Elementary Middle School.
See more photos below:
Photo by Wendy Howell.
Several Williams AYSO teams played teams from Flagstaff July 14 at Williams-Elementary Middle School.
See more photos below:
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.