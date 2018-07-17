AYSO players hit the field July 14

A Williams player dribbles the ball down the field July 14. Williams has four AYSO teams that are participating in the Flagstaff AYSO program.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: July 17, 2018 4:51 p.m.

    • Several Williams AYSO teams played teams from Flagstaff July 14 at Williams-Elementary Middle School.

    See more photos below:

    Photo Gallery

    Ayso Soccer July 14

