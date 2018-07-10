Vikings football begins July 23; parent meeting July 19

Photo by Wendy Howell.
After a summer of fitness camps and passing leagues, Williams Vikings football begins official practices July 23.
Anyone interested in playing is encouraged to attend the practice at Williams High School from 9 a.m. to noon.
There will also be a parent meeting July 19 at 6 p.m. at Williams High School. Parents can meet with the football staff in Coach Jeff Brownlee’s classroom.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.