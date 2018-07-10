Out of the past: White's Garage and the Frey Marcos Hotel

White's Garage was in downtown Williams in the early 1900s (above). In 1908, The Frey Marcos Hotel opened in Williams to cater to cross country travelers on the rail line and those disembarking on an adventure to visit the Grand Canyon. More photos can be found at Williams Historic Photo Archive.
