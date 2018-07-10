Man arrested in Ash Fork on drug charges

ASH FORK, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a Missouri man has been arrested on charges of transporting 178 pounds of marijuana in north-central Arizona with his 5-year-old son in the vehicle.
They say 27-year-old Richard Arrington was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on suspicion of child abuse, transportation and possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released July2 after posting a $100,000 bond.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.