Man arrested in Ash Fork on drug charges

ASH FORK, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a Missouri man has been arrested on charges of transporting 178 pounds of marijuana in north-central Arizona with his 5-year-old son in the vehicle.

They say 27-year-old Richard Arrington was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on suspicion of child abuse, transportation and possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released July2 after posting a $100,000 bond.