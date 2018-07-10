Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs: July 14

Kaibab Forest Campground

interpretive programs:

Kaibab Forest Interpretive Programs invites everyone to visit their campground programs.

Dogtown Lake: July 14, 7:00 p.m. — "Stages of Earth's Water Cycle." Learn about the changing states of water with seasons and altitude, and the elements and forces that keep replenshing water suppy.

Kaibab Lake: July 14, 7:30 p.m. — Movie night. "Insecta: The Science of Sting." Enjoy this documentary about the scientists who study the amazing world of insects, diversity and the scale of stings.

July 14, 7 p.m. — Forest Bingo. Have fun while learning about the forest.

White Horse Lake: July 14, 10 a.m. — Nature Walk. All ages welcome; please wear appropriate footwear.

July 1, 10 a.m.-noon —Discovery Tables. Stop by one of our tables and learn about wildlife and Big Game animals; silviculture, tree rings, and insects; soils, wetlands, and watersheds.

All programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available from (928) 637-5312 or visit www.publiclands.org.