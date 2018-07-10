Ben Williams selected as No Cavity Club winner

Ben (Angel) Williams, 9, is the winner of the No Cavity Club at Timberline Dental in Williams. As the winner, Angel won a child’s Sonicare. Timberline Dental selects winners twice a year from its ‘No Cavity Club.’ Angel was the winner for January through June. The next winner will be selected in December. (Submitted photo)
