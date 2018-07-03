Williams Juniors softball places second at District

BAGDAD — The Bagdad Juniors softball team claimed the Arizona District 10 Juniors Softball Championship the weekend of June 23 and 24 in Bagdad.

Pitcher Holly Myers guided Bagdad, allowing eight runs in three games and striking out 16 in the team’s convincing 10-3 championship victory over Williams.

Bagdad scored a combined 31 runs in its three tournament games. Bagdad beat Williams, 7-1, and Chino Valley, 14-4, to earn a rematch with Williams in the title contest.

Kierra Grimes’ clutch power hitting and Zoe Moseley’s solid defense also proved to be too much for tourney foes, Bagdad manager Freeman Myers said

Bagdad opens play in the Juniors State Softball Tournament Saturday in Sierra Vista.