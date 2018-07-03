Williams baseball falls to Prescott, Chino Valley at 11-12 All-stars

Photo by Wendy Howell.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. —
Williams finished its Little League season following an 8-0 loss to Prescott June 27 at the District 10 All-star tournament at Cureton Park. The Williams
11-12 All-star team initially faced Chino Valley June 26 where they lost 10-8, forcing them to face Prescott in the loser’s bracket.
The tournament began June 25 with Prescott Valley besting Prescott 11-1, and Chino Valley topping Wickenburg 20-1. On June 26, Verde Valley beat Prescott Valley 6-5, sending them to the loser’s bracket. Prescott Valley topped Wickenburg to advance. Verde Valley ultimately beat Prescott Valley 6-5 in the title game.
