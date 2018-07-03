Williams 911: week of July 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Fairway Drive;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Love’s Travel Stop, found camper behind Love’s and removed camper;

• Officers responded to loud music on Second Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to domestic at KOA, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to male with Alzheimer’s missing on Sherman Avenue, male found;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Memorial Park;

• Officers gave lost tourist ride to his hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, civil matter at restaurant;

• Officers arrested two females for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on South Eagle Creek;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to swap meet reference subject selling meth pipes, unused pipes were found not illegal to sell;

• Officers responded to shots fired on South Road nothing found;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to male knocking on doors on Sherman Avenue, intoxicated male taken home;

• Officers responded to attempted suicide at local hotel, subject taken to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers took forgery from high school;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fourth Street and Hancock Avenue;

• Officers took theft report on Grand Canyon Boulevard, items recovered;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to transients camping near cemetery, camp removed;

• Officers responded to suspicious males on Second Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took report of hit and run non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers took assault report on Grant Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to male causing problems on Humboldt, found intoxicated juvenile, suspect arrested for underage consumption, disorderly conduct and criminal damage;

• Officers took report of possible sexual assault that occurred in Williams, report by Flagstaff Medical Center;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Second Street, subject turned down music upon request;

• Officers responded to campfire on Highland Meadows, fire in pit was put out and stern warning given to tourist;

• Officers issued citation to truck and travel trailer parked wrong way in front of hotel on Cataract;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Carls Jr, parties separated, customer upset on wait for food;

• Officers responded to trespass on Morse, two males referred to juvenile for trespass, burglary and theft and Officers issued 10 citations and gave out 26 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.