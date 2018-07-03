Vikings football completes 5-on-5 summer passing league

Jump to content
Photo by Wendy Howell.
Xavier Leonet and Cody Jensen participate in a 5-on-5 summer passing league at Williams High School.
By Wendy Howell
The Williams Vikings got their feet wet with a summer passing league with other 1A teams.
Photo by Wendy Howell
Kolby Payne passes during a 5-on-5 game with Bagdad.
Xavier Boggs attempts to block a pass to a Bagdad receiver.
