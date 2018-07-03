Vikings football completes 5-on-5 summer passing league

Xavier Leonet and Cody Jensen participate in a 5-on-5 summer passing league at Williams High School.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

Xavier Leonet and Cody Jensen participate in a 5-on-5 summer passing league at Williams High School.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: July 3, 2018 10:57 a.m.

    • The Williams Vikings got their feet wet with a summer passing league with other 1A teams.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Kolby Payne passes during a 5-on-5 game with Bagdad.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Xavier Boggs attempts to block a pass to a Bagdad receiver.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.