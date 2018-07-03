Regional calendar: July 4

Arborteum Eco-Explorer Camps

Eco Explorers summer camps at the Arborteum at Flagstaff are nature-based, experiential, STEAM-centered camps for young explorers. Camps are available for ages 4-11, with age-specific groups. Programs have quality educators, excellent curricula, and positive outdoor experiences. With a new theme every week, it’s never the same adventure twice. Events include: Water Wonders July 9-13 and Art in the Garden July 15-20. Some scholarships available. More information is available at www.thearb.org/learn/summer-camps.

Summer Kids Camp: The Art of Filmmaking July 9–20

For those looking for a brilliant summer opportunity the Sedona Arts Center has a unique program for children. Sedona Arts Center’s 2018 summer camps for creative kids features two weeks of instruction in filmmaking with Bryan Reinhart and Kelli Klymenko from July 9 through 20. Registration is open and scholarships are available. Those interested can register online at SedonaArtsCenter.org.

Prescott and Prescott Valley Fourth of July events

Prescott Fourth of July celebration will be held, from noon to 9 p.m. at Mile High Middle School in downtown Prescott. Events will include inflatables for kids, music throughout the day, food and beverages.

Prescott Valley Fourth of July Celebration will be from 3-9 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane. Will include the Fourth Fun Zone — such as an obstacle course, water slides, dry slides, bungee trampolines, a rock wall, human gyroscope, and bounce houses and inflatables. Also, a beer and food garden and entertainment by Five in the Wheel. Tickets are $19.95 available at the Civic Center and Freedom Station.