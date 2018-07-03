Greater Williams Community Fund awards grants

The Greater Williams Community announced the recipients of its annual grants June 14.
More like this story
- Greater Williams Community Fund launches 1881 Club
- Holiday wish comes true for foundation
- Donor, grant recipients celebrated at party set for Friday
- Greater Williams Community Fund awards more than $7,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations
- Community Fund awards over $7,000 to local nonprofits
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.