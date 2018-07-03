Greater Williams Community Fund awards grants

The Greater Williams Community Fund presented annual grants June 14 at Anna's Canyon Cafe. Grantees included (from left) Theresa Johnson, Williams Police Department; Kris Williams, Williams Alliance for the Arts, Delores Paredes, Williams Senior Center; Carissa Morrison, Williams Unified School District, Jen Ringe, Victim Witness Services of Coconino County (back row, from left) Linda Eaton, GWCF steering committee, Steven Murphy-Logue, Big Brothers, Big Sisters; Steve Peru, United Way of Northern Arizona, Kindercamp; Liz Burke, Girls on the Run and Chuck Eaton, GWCF steering committee. A representative from the Phoenix Science Center was unable to attend. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 3, 2018 12:21 p.m.

    • The Greater Williams Community announced the recipients of its annual grants June 14.

