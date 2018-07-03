Council approves city budget; street improvements coming

The Williams City Council unanimously adopted a $25.7 million budget for the 2019 fiscal year during a public meeting June 28.

The city plans to spend 21.8 percent more than last year’s budget of $21.2 million, a difference of $4.6 million.

According to Keith Buonocore, the increase is attributed to the anticipation of several grants.

“A lot of it is projects,” Buonocore said. “If we get the grant funding for the projects, we will have more money to spend on other things.”

Buonocore said the city is waiting to hear about grants for streets, electric, water and waste water projects.

“If we don’t budget for it, we can’t spend it,” Buonocore said. “That’s the whole idea — we budget for everything and work our way through the year and see how it goes.”

Buonocore said financially, Williams is on the upswing and the city is attempting to address improvements that have been needed for years.

“We spent everything we had on the wells,” Buonocore said about past spending. “As we’ve recovered from that, we’ve been able to put the money back where it belongs.”

Buonocore said approximately $1 million of street projects have been done now with money that had been diverted to the wells.

Projects like the Grant Street rehabilitation are now proceeding as the city has rebuilt the streets funds.

The city’s Bed, Board and Booze tax has increased steadily since over the past few years and reached $1 million last year. Buonocore said the fund should be about $1.2 million in FY 2019.

“It just depends on whether the economy holds,” he said.

The city sales tax also reflected the steady increase in visitation to Williams. It generated $4.7 million in FY 2017 and Buonocore estimates it bringing in $5.2 in FY 2019.

Property taxes, which have stayed around 1.35 to 1.4 percent over the past few years, have generated $615,662 and the city estimates $625,518 for FY 2019.

“Property taxes have not increased in five years and that’s because sales taxes are covering what we need,” Buonocore said. “Property taxes have actually gone down because assessed values have gone up. People’s bills have not gone up. That’s saying something in a municipality.”

The street fund has increased to $2.4 million in FY 2019, an increase of 85 percent over the $1.3 in 2017. The electric system fund is increasing from $4.4 million to 4.6 million in FY 2019, and the water/wastewater fund is increasing from $4.5 million to $6.7 million in FY 2019.

Williams proposed budget will fund 90.4 full-time employees, up from 85.1 in FY 2018.

“We definitely need to get our staff built back up,” said Mayor John Moore. “We need to continue to improve our community. The streets and sidewalks, our water and electric are coming along well.”

Moore said the city has been in a slump financially and is gradually rebuilding.

“Thanks to good management of staff and the city council, we are in a position to be able to do some things,” he said. “It was a long time getting there.”

Buonocore said additional positions have been added in the maintenance, streets, water and waste water departments.

Some of the projects the city anticipates in FY 2019 include: upgrades at the U.S. Forest Service building, equipment replacement at the golf course, replacement of sanitation trucks and cans, extensive street projects, upgrades at the water and waste water treatment plants and additional staff and vehicles at the police department.

Other plans for FY 2019 include refurbishing the basketball courts at Cureton Park, adding bleachers to the baseball fields, refurbishing Buckskinner Park area, applying sealant on the rodeo barn roof and xeriscaping Ray’s Pocket Park and Glassburn Park.