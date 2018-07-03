Community calendar: week of July 4

Horseshoe Tournament July Fourth

American Legion Post 13 will host a horseshoe tournament July 4 at the American Legion Hall, 425 W. Grant Ave. The event starts at 10 a.m. and includes a barbeque and raffle baskets. Cost for the tournament is a $50 purse and $5 per person entry fee with double elimination. More information is available from the Legion at (928) 635-4447.

Ice cream social July Fourth

The Community United Methodist Church, 127 W. Sherman Ave. in Williams, is hosting its annual ice cream social July 4 at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. More information is available at (928) 635-2511.

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown goods, such as home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Parks Community Garden

The Parks Community Garden is open for the summer. Fresh honey, vegetables, salsa and other homemade goods will be available. It is open 9 a.m. to to noon near the Park General Store on Spring Valley Road.

Second Saturday Art Walk

The Second Saturday Art Walk in Williams meets every second Saturday of the month from May through October, 6-9 p.m. The event includes free food, wine, live demos and music. More information is available at The Gallery in Williams at 145 W. Route 66 or by phone at 928-635-3006 or visit www.thegalleryinwilliams.com.

Art Walk in Williams 2018 dates: July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

Fourth of July community prayer

Community prayer will be held July 4 at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in downtown Williams. The stage is located directly behind the Williams' Visitor Center. Prayer starts at 11 a.m. Worship music will be provided by Northwoods Church. More information is available from Lucy at (928) 707-4161.

Lions Club calendars now available

For over 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year our local Club, the Williams Lions Club, is celebrating the 51st issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar. Contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166 to get yours today. Calendars will also be available from Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place. at 117 West Route 66. The cost is $10 each.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov/government for meeting agendas.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests and/or for those in need of a minister. The phone line is for calls only as texting service is not available. All calls will be confidential. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.

