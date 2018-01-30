Williams Elementary-Middle School January Students of the Month

Kindergarten

Sofia Lara Romero

Sofia’s teacher said she comes to school every day ready and eager to learn.



“She tries her best in her work and is very enthusiastic! We are so glad Sofia is in our class.”

First Grade

Abby Deutschman

Abby’s teacher said she loves to help out her classmates. She always praises them.



“Abby is always excited to learn new things in class. Great job, Abby.”

Second Grade

Baylee Schulte

Baylee’s teacher said takes she her time on her assignments and tries her best.

“She is always so kind, caring, and polite. It has been a pleasure having her in class.”

Third Grade

Hannah Hamberger

Hannah’s teacher said she has shown great improvements in class. She has scored well on her benchmark tests.



“Thank you for being a great friend to your classmates and being a wonderful student.”

Fourth Grade

Elias Martinez

Elias’ teacher said he is eager to complete tasks correctly and always puts a big effort into everything he does. He is always polite, a good friend to everyone.

“Keep up the great work, Elias.”

Fifth Grade

Miguel Rocha

Miguel’s teacher said he is a very conscientious student and has his assignments completed on time and correctly the first time.



“He is a very positive person with a positive attitude towards everything he does in class.”

Middle School SOM

Danny Siegfried

Danny’s teacher said he has a confident personality and his kind manners make him a standout — he tells each of us thank you at the end of every class.

“Danny is such a hardworking student who goes the extra mile to make sure he has all of the background research and knowledge. He is never afraid to speak up.”

Middle School SOM

Aimee Sheets

Aimee’s teacher said she is a positive individual. She always comes into class with a smile and is ready to go.



“She is a creative student and an outstanding role model for her classmates with her positive attitude and great work ethic.”