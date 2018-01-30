Williams Elementary-Middle School January Students of the Month

Kindergarten
Sofia Lara Romero
Sofia’s teacher said she comes to school every day ready and eager to learn.
“She tries her best in her work and is very enthusiastic! We are so glad Sofia is in our class.”
First Grade
Abby Deutschman
Abby’s teacher said she loves to help out her classmates. She always praises them.
“Abby is always excited to learn new things in class. Great job, Abby.”
Second Grade
Baylee Schulte
Baylee’s teacher said takes she her time on her assignments and tries her best.
“She is always so kind, caring, and polite. It has been a pleasure having her in class.”
Third Grade
Hannah Hamberger
Hannah’s teacher said she has shown great improvements in class. She has scored well on her benchmark tests.
“Thank you for being a great friend to your classmates and being a wonderful student.”
Fourth Grade
Elias Martinez
Elias’ teacher said he is eager to complete tasks correctly and always puts a big effort into everything he does. He is always polite, a good friend to everyone.
“Keep up the great work, Elias.”
Fifth Grade
Miguel Rocha
Miguel’s teacher said he is a very conscientious student and has his assignments completed on time and correctly the first time.
“He is a very positive person with a positive attitude towards everything he does in class.”
Middle School SOM
Danny Siegfried
Danny’s teacher said he has a confident personality and his kind manners make him a standout — he tells each of us thank you at the end of every class.
“Danny is such a hardworking student who goes the extra mile to make sure he has all of the background research and knowledge. He is never afraid to speak up.”
Middle School SOM
Aimee Sheets
Aimee’s teacher said she is a positive individual. She always comes into class with a smile and is ready to go.
“She is a creative student and an outstanding role model for her classmates with her positive attitude and great work ethic.”
