Williams 911: week of Jan. 31

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to transient causing problems at Safeway, subject trespassed from property;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to juvenile issues on Morse, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, mental health issue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to threats on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local business on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of theft of wallet from juveniles riding on school bus;

• Officers took report of shoplift at Safeway;

• Officers dealt with civil matter at local hotel;

• Officers responded to domestic on Boyd, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to 4th reference a missing person, while at residence subject came home;

• Officers took harassment report at Safeway;

• Officers responded to suspicious phone calls at Grand Canyon Railway Hotel;

• Officers arrested a female for extreme DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, the male passenger was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after traffic stop on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;

• Officers kept watch of little league fields due to possibility of transient sleeping in dug outs;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison, civil matter handled on scene;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Homestead, officers talked to male about listening to parents;

• Officers responded to prowler on Fulton, nothing found in area;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid city warrant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to local restaurant reference disturbance, civil matter unhappy customer;

• Officers issued seven citations and gave out 27 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.